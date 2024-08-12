Motorworld Donates School Uniforms to Students in Foster Care. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Understanding the unique challenges faced by foster families, Motorworld has partnered with the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS) to donate school uniforms to foster care families that fall under their guidance, addressing a crucial need for those who struggle to afford school attire.

“We’d like to thank Motorworld for their quick response. This donation really helped a lot of parents who could not afford uniforms for this school year. We are thankful to be able to help the parents so that the students in foster care could have a good first day, just like every other child,” said Meredith Concincion, Foster Care & Project Coordinator, SJIS.

The Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS) provides support and resources to foster families and children on the island. Supporting the education and well-being of the next generation is something that Motorworld strongly believes in. This is why the company was eager to commit to this partnership with the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten to help alleviate some of the barriers faced by these families.

“As a company, it’s important to us to always give back to the community and assist where we can. Every child deserves the opportunity to begin the school year with confidence and comfort, and having school uniforms is fundamental in that,” said Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld. “Our students should be able to focus all of their attention on the important things: their education.”

The donation includes a range of uniforms from Oranje School, Marie Genevieve de Weever School, Milton Peters College, St. Maarten Academy and the Sundial School. The uniforms were distributed to the families by the dedicated family guardians right on time for the new school year. Motorworld wishes the students a successful school year ahead!

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45812-motorworld-donates-school-uniforms-to-students-in-foster-care.html