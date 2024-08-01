MP Akeem Arrindel arrested in Vote Buying Investigation | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—Member of Parliament Akeem Arrindell has been arrested by detectives of the Landsrecherche late Thursday evening.

Detectives searched the office of the Member of Parliament on Wednesday morning, and the Prosecutor's Office said in a press release that three people were arrested. The identities of the three arrested persons were not released.

On Thursday, MP Arrindell was interrogated all day by detectives, and it was only late Thursday evening that the Member of Parliament and his attorney were informed that Arrindell would be arrested and placed into custody overnight.

Efforts to contact the Attorney representing Arrindell Thursday evening proved futile. So far, the Prosecutor’s Office has not confirmed the arrest of the Member of Parliament.

