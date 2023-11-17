MP Akeem Arrindell advocates transition of ATS to Government Oversight for Enhanced Tax Compliance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a strategic move aimed at bolstering tax compliance and fortifying government revenues, Member of Parliament Akeem Arrindell has proposed the transition of the Audit Team Sint Maarten (ATS) from the Social and Health Insurances (SZV) to direct government oversight.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, MP Arrindell outlined his key recommendations to harness the potential of ATS and ensure its continued contribution to the economic growth of St. Maarten.

ATS, a vital entity in raising awareness about tax compliance, has been instrumental in augmenting SZV revenues. The team also played a pivotal role in disbursing payroll support through the Sint Maarten Stimulus & Relief Plan (SSRP) during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the qualifications and eagerness of the local, dynamic staff at ATS, MP Arrindell emphasized the potential benefits of bringing ATS under the direct purview of the government. The move, according to the MP, holds the promise of not only increasing tax compliance but also contributing much-needed revenues to the government coffers.

MP Arrindell's letter to Minister Irion posed pertinent questions aimed at gaining insight into the steps being taken to address potential bottlenecks faced by the Tax Inspectorate. Additionally, the letter sought updates on the progress and discussions regarding amending relevant laws to facilitate ATS's transition to government oversight.

In response to the proposals, Minister Irion is expected to provide detailed information on any studies conducted to identify constraints within the Tax Inspectorate, plans for increasing tax compliance, and progress on country package support, including tax reforms.

MP Arrindell's proactive approach underscores his commitment to fostering financial stability, effective governance, and strategic utilization of local resources for the benefit of St. Maarten. MP Arrindell says the transition of ATS to government oversight could mark a significant milestone in shaping the economic landscape of the country.

Independent Member of Parliament

MP Akeem Arrindell

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44282-mp-akeem-arrindell-advocates-transition-of-ats-to-government-oversight-for-enhanced-tax-compliance.html