MP Ardwell Irion Calls for Urgent Meeting to Amend Budget for Purchase of Generators Amid GEBE Crisis. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— With the support of the National Alliance (NA) faction, Member of Parliament Ardwell Irion has written to the Honorable Chairlady Wescot-Williams, President of Parliament, requesting an urgent public meeting to address the ongoing crisis at the utility company N.V. G.E.B.E. and the island's electricity generation.

In the letter, MP Irion expresses dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity following a meeting on June 17th with Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and other officials to discuss potential solutions for N.V. G.E.B.E. He states that the general public remains confused about the way forward and immediate next steps.

Irion strongly disagrees with the Prime Minister's assertion that renting a power barge, a proposed solution is too expensive given the severity of the crisis. "I do not believe that any solution which can bring immediate relief should be deemed too expensive without proper explanation of the determining factors." Irion writes.

As an alternative, the MP suggests using funds allocated for containerized generators to rent a power barge for six weeks while awaiting the purchase and installation of the generators. He proposes that N.V. G.E.B.E. can make a one-year payment plan with the government through the concession agreement.

The members of the National Alliance faction fully agree with MP Irion's proposal to ensure a stable electricity supply for the island.

Irion is calling for the urgent convening of Parliament and requesting the attendance of the Prime Minister, the Minister of VROMI, the Minister of Finance, and the Minister of TEATT. The purpose is to discuss and amend the 2024 budget, specifically the capital expenditure, to facilitate the purchase of generators for N.V. G.E.B.E.

"The current crisis surrounding N.V. G.E.B.E. and the island's electricity generation has reached a critical point," Irion states in the letter. "With no immediate solution in sight, it is imperative that we take swift action to address this issue."

The MP emphasizes the urgency of the situation, citing the unbearable conditions faced by the population, especially during the summer months due to the heat.

Irion believes that convening the relevant Ministers in Parliament will expedite the necessary steps to resolve the crisis and ensure a swift resolution to this urgent issue, which is crucial for the well-being of the community.

