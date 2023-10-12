MP Brison addresses concerns and offers solutions for GEBE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament and Leader of the United People's Party (UP), Rolando Brison, delivered a compelling address in Parliament today, shedding light on the pressing concerns surrounding the operations of GEBE, the utility company. Brison's presentation focused on financial transparency and accountability, rectifying billing inaccuracies, and ensuring employees receive their well-deserved Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44015-mp-brison-addresses-concerns-and-offers-solutions-for-gebe.html