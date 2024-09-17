MP Egbert J. Doran Requests Update from Minister of VROMI on Road Works Commencement. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament Egbert J. Doran, former Minister of VROMI, has called on the current Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs, to update the public on when the much-needed road repairs across Sint Maarten will finally begin. This request comes after Minister Gumbs indicated in July that road resurfacing works would start soon, but there has been little information regarding an actual commencement date since then.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46026-mp-egbert-j-doran-requests-update-from-minister-of-vromi-on-road-works-commencement.html