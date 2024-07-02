MP Jacobs calls for Political Maturity in dealing with GEBE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— MP Jacobs has continued to clarify her position on NV GEBE’s crisis via various media, including in her interview on ViewPoint with Wendell Moore on Monday, June 24, 2024, on the floor of Parliament during Tuesday’s Central Committee meeting of Parliament and in subsequent social media posts. The MP clarified that the situation at GEBE is a longstanding one, one that the former councils of ministers and governments had before given approval for the purchase of the needed engines. She expressed concern about the pace at which the crisis is being handled by the sitting government.

During the first meeting on the topic, MP Jacobs was disappointed to learn that even though the PM had requested a closed-door meeting, what was shared with the Members of Parliament and the Public was a regurgitation of the press briefing. The NA faction reiterated its suggested solutions sent via letter and on the floor of parliament and implored the Government to take a decision ASAP in order to put the minds of the people at ease as to how soon a solution would be in effect.

It’s unfortunate that the follow up a week later, despite presenting some solutions, focused on fossil fuels even for the longer term. Their statements also focused so heavily on Government’s contract with Gridmarket in the form of an MOU. One which I signed as former PM/Minister of General Affairs upon the advice of the organization, including Departments of Kingdom Relations, and Foreign Affairs, in an effort to bring sustainable and renewable energy to St. Maarten at a lower cost to the people and business owners of St. Maarten. Now Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs as former head of Foreign Affairs, played a pivotal role together with the efforts of project managers at Kingdom Relations which falls within our National Development Vision.

Gridmarket and Island Resilience group are brokers helping small islands to find donors, (Dutch funds coming available would have been pivotal to keep the cost low) and financing for renewable energy. This group of people have no personal connection to me or anyone else related to me, and any insinuations of such is completely erroneous and based on the accusers modus operandi. My intentions in this regard, as always, was on finding ways to bring St. Maarten into the 21st century and move away from our reliance on fossil fuels and bring down the cost of energy for our people.

I once more call upon the Council of Ministers to be transparent with the people of St. Maarten, ensuring the entire proposal that was made via the departments mentioned is shared including the proposed Roadmap which followed the MOU. The fact that NV GEBE did not cooperate 2 years ago, played a role in them not being involved in this process. The current interim management has made use of the opportunity for funding via the trust fund to develop their strategic plan, which is due, towards renewable and sustainable energy. The Jacobs II Cabinet asked them to keep its Roadmap in consideration while doing so, and while working together with the relevant departments to finalize the update of the 2014 energy policy. These are the things that the current government should update on instead of looking for scapegoats for the current situation.

As leader of NA, I am in support of the solutions which involves the emergency container generators for the immediate, and short term, and to do serious due diligence to ensure the renewable energy solutions are included in the plans for the long term (24 months). From information reaching me, the solar solutions are possible in 12-18 months. This needs to be seriously considered.

