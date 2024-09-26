MP Lacroes questions PM on health risk for civil servants working in Mold infested Gov’t Building. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament, the Honourable Francisco Lacroes, has expressed serious concerns regarding the health and safety of civil servants working at the Government Administration Building. Numerous complaints have surfaced from employees regarding respiratory problems believed to be caused by a mold infestation within the building. In light of these concerns, MP Lacroes has sent a formal letter to the Minister of General Affairs, Prime Minister Luc Mercelina, requesting an update on the measures being taken to address the issue.

In his statement, MP Lacroes emphasized that his goal is not to assign blame but to seek solutions for civil servants' ongoing health risks. "I understand that this is not a new challenge, and I do not intend to place blame on any one individual or administration," said Lacroes. "Despite efforts by past governments to address the issue, the fact remains that civil servants are still suffering from the effects of what appears to be a mold infestation."

MP Lacroes acknowledged the fact that the building, which sat unoccupied for 15 years before it was first opened for use in 2018, may have contributed to the current situation. "It is possible that the long period of inactivity played a role in the buildup of mold in the facility, but the key question now is: what, if anything, is being done to address these challenges? My primary concern is for the wellbeing of our civil servants who work hard to serve the people of St. Maarten."

The letter submitted by MP Lacroes includes a series of pointed questions, requesting detailed information on any health assessments conducted in the building, the remediation efforts in place, and the long-term strategies to prevent mold contamination. He also inquired about possible temporary relocation options for affected employees and the availability of medical assistance for those suffering from respiratory conditions linked to the building's condition.

He also asked whether alternatives to working in the office are being considered for those severely affected.

"These are real issues that affect the day-to-day functioning of our government and, more importantly, the health of those working inside the building. I look forward to receiving a response from the Minister of General Affairs on this matter," Lacroes concluded. At the same time, the MP is requesting clarity on the status of the rental agreement between the Government of St. Maarten and the SZV and whether the top floor repairs were completed or work remains to be carried out. He said, "My commitment to the people of St. Maarten is to work with everyone concerned to safeguard their interest and in the case of the Civil Servants, I am committed to working with all stakeholders, including the government and civil service unions, to ensure the safety of the Government Administration Building and the health of all those who use it."

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46090-mp-lacroes-questions-pm-on-health-risk-for-civil-servants-working-in-mold-infested-gov-t-building.html