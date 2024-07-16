MP Omar E.C. Ottley Celebrates Local Bodybuilder Calvin Mardembrough’s Outstanding Achievements. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Leader of the United People's Party and Member of Parliament, the Honourable Omar E.C. Ottley, continues to prioritize the interests of St. Maarten's youth, providing them with a platform to excel and a voice to be heard. In this spirit, MP Ottley is proud to spotlight the exceptional achievements of a rising star in bodybuilding, Calvin Mardembrough.

Calvin Mardembrough, a dedicated men's physique athlete from St. Maarten, has brought great pride to the island with his recent victories in the United States. His relentless commitment and over ten years of consistent training have culminated in an impressive performance at the "NPC Southern State Championships in Boca Raton." At this prestigious event, Mardembrough clinched 1st place in the Men's Physique Open Class B, 2nd place in Men's Physique Masters 35+, and 3rd overall in the Men's Physique Division. These achievements have qualified him to compete in any national show, marking a significant milestone in his career.

In a statement, MP Ottley congratulated Mardembrough: "Calvin, your dedication and hard work have not only earned you these remarkable victories but have also put St. Maarten in the world of bodybuilding. Your success is a testament to what is possible when our young people set their minds to achieving their dreams."

Mardembrough's plans are equally ambitious and inspiring. With an eye on continuing his winning streak, he aims to participate in another competition within the next month and a half. His ultimate goal is to compete in a national show by December or January, hoping to earn a pro card to participate in the Olympia by the end of 2025. The Olympia is the pinnacle of bodybuilding competitions, featuring over 400 contestants worldwide.

Reflecting on his journey, Mardembrough shared his aspirations: "I want to represent St. Maarten throughout this journey and continue to do so with the right support and sponsorship. Competing in three shows per year would be a positive look for our island."

MP Ottley is committed to supporting young talents like Mardembrough and promoting their achievements. "Calvin's story is a positive sign of what is possible for the youth of St. Maarten. His success shows that our young people can achieve great things with determination, support, and hard work. I pledge to work with and promote our youth, giving them opportunities to shine as the next leaders of our country."

MP Ottley encourages other young people to follow their dreams and pursue their passions with the same dedication and perseverance exhibited by Calvin Mardembrough. "Let's celebrate Calvin's success and use it as motivation to continue pushing forward. Together, we can achieve greatness and elevate St. Maarten on the global stage."

For more information and updates, please stay connected with MP Omar E.C. Ottley and the United People's Party as they continue to champion the interests of St. Maarten's youth.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45635-mp-omar-e-c-ottley-celebrates-local-bodybuilder-calvin-mardembrough-s-outstanding-achievements.html