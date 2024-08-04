MP Omar E.C. Ottley congratulates St. Lucians everywhere on winning 100 meters Olympic gold. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— It is with immense pride and joy that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of St. Lucia on their historic victory at the Olympic Games. Julien Alfred brought home St. Lucia's first-ever Olympic medal, not just any medal, but a gold medal in the prestigious 100-meter event in Paris at the 2024 Summer Olympics. This remarkable achievement against the favored competitors of the larger countries underscores her exceptional talent, dedication, and poise on the world's biggest athletic stage.

"Julien Alfred's performance is a testament to the boundless potential that resides within the small islands of the Caribbean. Her victory is not just St. Lucia's triumph; it is a moment of pride for all of us in the Caribbean. It sends a powerful message that our capabilities are limitless despite our size. We may be small, but our determination, talent, and spirit know no bounds," said MP Ottley on Sunday.

He encouraged young people in St. Maarten and the rest of the Caribbean to use Julien Alfred's monumental win as an inspiration. "It shows that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, dreams do come true. The United People's Party is committed to providing our local young talents with the platform and opportunities they need to excel in their respective athletics fields. We believe in nurturing their abilities and encouraging them to pursue their dreams relentlessly."

Julien Alfred's victory is a shining example of what can be achieved when passion meets opportunity. Ottley said, "We are dedicated to creating an environment where every young athlete in St. Maarten has the chance to shine on the global stage. We will invest in sports programs, facilities, and training to ensure our youth are well-equipped to reach their full potential."

"To the youth of St. Maarten, let Julien Alfred's success be your motivation. Never give up on your dreams, no matter how big they may seem. Your hard work and dedication can lead to extraordinary achievements," said Ottley

Once again, congratulations to Julien Alfred and the people of St. Lucia, especially those who have made St. Maarten their home. Your victory has made the entire Caribbean proud and is a beacon of hope and inspiration for us all.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45774-mp-omar-e-c-ottley-congratulates-st-lucians-everywhere-on-winning-100-meters-olympic-gold.html