MP Omar E.C. Ottley expresses appreciation on International Day of Older Persons. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On October 1st, as the world celebrates our Seniors, Member of Parliament Omar E.C. Ottley extends heartfelt well wishes for health and longevity to our community's seniors. Recognizing that every day should honour our elders, MP Ottley emphasizes the importance of this special day dedicated to celebrating their contributions and ensuring their well-being.

