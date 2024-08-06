MP Omar E.C. Ottley Facilitates Unity Meeting between Dutch Quarter Community, Minister of Justice and Police. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a powerful display of community leadership and dedication to peace, Honourable Member of Parliament and Leader of the United People's Party (UPP) Omar E.C. Ottley has brought together Dutch Quarter Community leaders, the Minister of Justice, and Police Chief Commissioner Carl John to address recent unrest in the area. This significant effort, supported by proactive Community Police Officers, has rekindled hope and pride among the residents of St. Maarten.

Following a series of troubling events in the Dutch Quarter, including vehicle fires and gunshots, MP Ottley acted swiftly at the request of Community Police Officers. Recognizing the urgent need for dialogue and understanding, he first met with key community members on Tuesday morning to express his concern and encourage a peaceful resolution. Later that day, MP Ottley facilitated a crucial meeting between community leaders and the police, chaired by Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis, to directly address the escalating tensions.

Minister Lewis opened the meeting by thanking MP Ottley for his initiative and thanked the community members for attending the meeting. Justice Minister Lewis and Police Chief Commissioner Carl John emphasized the importance of collaboration and mutual respect between law enforcement and the community.

MP Ottley, a passionate advocate for ending violence, has been a steadfast voice of reason and support for the youth of St. Maarten. He has consistently encouraged young men and women to seek guidance and reach out to him directly when facing challenges, offering them a supportive ear and practical solutions. His compassionate approach was evident in his handling of the Dutch Quarter situation.

"The police have a responsibility to serve and protect the community," MP Ottley stated during the meeting. "They must do so with respect for community members, and in return, the community must respect the police and the crucial, often dangerous role they play in keeping us all safe." This sentiment was echoed strongly by both Police Chief Commissioner Carl John and Justice Minister Lewis, underscoring the necessity of mutual respect and understanding.

The meeting also addressed critical issues, such as the impact of utility company NV GEBE's power outages, which have been exploited for criminal activities. Chief Commissioner Carl John noted that he had requested NV GEBE to avoid cutting power in the Dutch Quarter at night to help curb such opportunities for crime.

MP Ottley demonstrated his unwavering commitment to fostering peace and unity in St. Maarten through this heartfelt initiative. His ability to bring together community leaders and law enforcement underscores the importance of open dialogue and collaboration in overcoming challenges.

Addressing the police, MP Ottley remarked, "The power of communication is evident here, as these young men often just need someone to listen to them, and that can go a long way." MP Ottley's efforts, supported by Community Police Officers and endorsed by Justice Minister Lewis, address immediate concerns and set a precedent for how communities and law enforcement can work together to ensure safety and security for all. Also in attendance at the meeting were several members of the rank and file of the Police Management Team and the Community Police Officers.

As St. Maarten navigates through these challenging times, MP Omar E.C. Ottley's leadership and vision serve as a beacon of hope. His dedication to the well-being of the community and his proactive approach to conflict resolution are inspiring examples of effective and compassionate leadership.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45784-mp-omar-e-c-ottley-facilitates-unity-meeting-between-dutch-quarter-community-minister-of-justice-and-police.html