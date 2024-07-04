MP Ottley calls on NRPB to prioritize local inclusion in all tender and award processes. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In an urgent call to ensure that the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) operates on a level playing field and ensures economic fairness, Member of Parliament and Leader of the United People's Party, the Honorable Omar E.C. Ottley, has expressed profound concerns over the recent allegations surrounding the NRPB's procurement practices.

Local businesses' complaints centre on alleged unfair practices by the NRPB that favour International Organizations and sidelines local companies. After hurricanes Irma and Maria struck in September 2017, the Government of Sint Maarten initiated a recovery effort to rebuild a more substantial, resilient island. This initiative, detailed in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), is significantly funded by the Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resilience Trust Fund. The Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands, is managed by the World Bank and executed by the NRPB. As a Member of Parliament in 2020 before becoming a Minister, MP Ottley had already indicated to the NRPB, through a motion, that they must ensure local businesses get preference as part of NRPB's procurement processes. His motion also stated that even if local companies did not win certain bids, they must be considered for all subcontracts. This initiative was part of his broader commitment to economic empowerment and fairness for local businesses.

In a press release on Tuesday, MP Ottley addressed the grievances raised by local companies regarding the tender process for renovating school gyms under the SX-NRPB-386118-CW-RFB contract. MP Ottley, known for his unwavering commitment to the economic empowerment of local businesses, voiced his dismay at the apparent preference for foreign contractors over local companies. "The integrity of our local economy is at stake," Ottley said. "It is disheartening to hear that our local businesses, which have been the backbone of our community, are being sidelined in favor of foreign companies that may not have the same commitment or connection to Sint Maarten. I am calling on the government to look into this allegation urgently. If such is the case, we must do what is right and protect our local businesses, which we depend on to pay taxes and hire our people." MP Ottley said the complaint outlines several critical issues with the NRPB's decision to award the contract to Zhenjiang No.2 Construction Engineering Co. Ltd. Among the primary concerns are the successful contractor's abnormally low financial bid, lack of local experience, and the potentially devastating impact on the local economy.

"Based on what I have seen, the financial bid presented by Zhenjiang No.2 Construction Engineering Co. Ltd. is suspiciously low," said Ottley. "Such pricing disparities raise legitimate concerns about the feasibility and quality of the work. We cannot afford to put money into projects that would be substandard, especially given our susceptibility to hurricanes and the nature of our Caribbean environment in general." He said there are many local businesses with extensive experience and a proven track record in Sint Maarten that deserve a fair chance to compete.

During his tenure as Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor VSA, Ottley created the Scope of Services Policy (SOS Policy), requiring major investors or developers to maximize local resources before obtaining work permits. This policy ensures the utilization of local machines and contractors and includes job training initiatives, as seen in the Princess Juliana International Airport PJIA and St. Maarten General Hospital construction projects. Ottley's unwavering commitment has always been to ensure that major projects benefit the local community and businesses.

