MP Ottley Champions Major Legislative Reforms, submits two new amendments to Parliament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: MP Ottley has been working tirelessly as a Member of Parliament to introduce legislative amendments that are both impactful and feasible during his short tenure. This Friday, MP Ottley submitted two draft laws – an amendment to the National Ordinance regulating admittance and expulsion to St. Maarten (LTU) and an amendment to the National Ordinance regulating foreign employment (LAV). In addition, a letter to the Minister of VSA containing inquiries and a proposed draft amendment to the LAV LBHAM was submitted. This LBHAM addresses the key issue as mentioned in Labour Reform measures to curb the illegal hiring of foreign laborers by making a more efficient and rapid process to obtain work permits provided positions had been sorted locally.

Details on each amendment will be shared with the public through press releases and videos. While MP Ottley was initially surprised by MP Roseburg's announcement yesterday following MP Emmanuel's article earlier in the week, it showed that the time, effort, and money spent on drafting such an initiative was not in vain. The United People's Party's candidates and faction staff urged their leader to submit the draft to ensure their vision is taken up in this process. Both MP Fransico Lacroes and former MP Rolando Brison have also been very vocal on this matter during their tenure and support the draft initiative wholeheartedly.

"I was hesitant to submit the draft amendment to the LTU, which I had been working on for the past two months, considering MP Rosenburg had also submitted one just yesterday. However, I have decided to proceed as I am not clear on the specifics of her proposal," MP Ottley stated.

As the Leader of the United Peoples Party, MP Ottley firmly believes that all children born in St. Maarten to non-Dutch parents should receive residency upon birth, but provided the parents have contributed to the tax system for ten consecutive years or more. This measure protects our island from an influx of expecting mothers wishing to ensure their child is born here to gain residency." MP Ottley emphasized.

In addition, for children born to non-Dutch parents who have not met this tax contribution criterion, the draft initiative law states that residency should be granted at the age of 10 instead of the current age – of 16 unless regulated through other means.

Based on the Situational analysis of children and Adolescents in St. Maarten in 2020, prepared by UNICEF, it is estimated that approximately 20% of Sint Maarten's child population is undocumented. Undocumented children born and raised in St. Maarten who have never left St. Maarten must wait until they are 16 years old before they can change their residence status to a documented residence status if their parents have not arranged this at an earlier time. Such a dependency relationship is not in the best interest of the child. Pursuant to the provisions of the Kingdom Act on Dutch Nationality, it is not possible to apply for naturalization and obtain Dutch nationality five years after obtaining legal residence status. This means that the young adult, raised on St. Maarten soil, is therefore not able to continue his/her studies elsewhere until the moment he reaches the age of 21, which means that a number of crucial opportunities are lost and the negative consequences are experienced for the rest of his life.

With this amendment and future plans to work with the Netherlands to reduce the age of naturalization, to ensure a smoother path to persons obtaining their Dutch passport for persons who were born on St. Maarten and call our island their home.

MP Ottley's commitment to inclusive and responsible governance is reflected in these legislative efforts, ensuring that St. Maarten continues to uphold its values while addressing critical social issues. ‎

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45769-mp-ottley-champions-major-legislative-reforms-submits-two-new-amendments-to-parliament.html