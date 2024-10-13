MP Ottley Expresses Deep Condolences Following Tragic Accident on A. Th Illidge Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— With profound sadness, Member of Parliament and Leader of the United People's Party, the Honourable Omar E.C. Ottley, addresses the heartbreaking news of a fatal accident on A. The Illidge Road claimed the lives of Michael Brown and his wife early Saturday morning. The tragic accident has sent shockwaves throughout the St. Maarten community. The male victim, who had recently returned from The Netherlands and taken on a senior position within the Ministry of VROMI, and his wife are an unimaginable loss to our nation.

"My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time. We are all deeply saddened by the loss of these two lives. I extend my sincerest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues. May they find comfort in the love and prayers of our entire nation," MP Ottley stated.

In light of this tragic event and two other major accidents during the day on Saturday, MP Ottley is urging all motorists to exercise caution while accessing public roads. "I ask that drivers take extra precautions, not only for their safety but also for that of their fellow motorists and pedestrians. The public roads belong to us all, and we must navigate them with the utmost care and responsibility."

MP Ottley calls upon the St. Maarten community to come together to support the grieving families.

"We stand with you in mourning, and our thoughts and prayers are with you. May the love of our saddened nation and God's grace bring comfort and peace to those affected by this tragedy," stated MP Ottley.

