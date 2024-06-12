MP Ottley Issues a Plea to Young Men of St. Maarten: “We are Becoming Our Own Worst Enemy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a heartfelt address to the community, Member of Parliament and Leader of the United People's UPP Party MP Omar E. C Ottley has issued a passionate plea to the young men of St. Maarten, urging them to refrain from the senseless violence that has been plaguing the island. MP Ottley's comments came in the wake of the latest fatal shooting incident, which claimed the life of another young man on Tuesday, June 11. The MP emphasized the devastating impact of the recent wave of violence, highlighting that the loss of life not only affects the victims but also their families and loved ones.

