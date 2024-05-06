MP Ottley Questions Coalition’s Ability to Govern Amidst the Chaos in Parliament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In today’s public meeting of Parliament, Member of Parliament and Leader of the UPP faction Omar E. C. Ottley raised serious concerns about the ability of the current coalition government to govern effectively. As it stands, the current coalition does not have the support of majority of Parliament since Thursday last week. The chaos witnessed during the recent meeting today underscores a deeper issue within the government's ability to govern effectively.

