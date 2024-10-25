MP Ottley Urges the Minister of TEATT to Urgently Address the Concerns Over Online ED Card System Amid Numerous Complaints; Calls for Reassessment as Busy Tourist Season Begins. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament Omar Ottley has expressed serious concerns over the recently launched online Embarkation and Disembarkation (ED) Card system, which has faced numerous complaints on social media, particularly Facebook, regarding its cumbersome and inefficient process. MP Ottley urged the government to reconsider making the digital ED card mandatory and efficiently phase it in. The ED Card system required mass promotion, especially as the busy tourist season begins. To announce a significant request to travelers just a few weeks before implementation is unacceptable for travelers and the tourism sector alike.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46289-mp-ottley-urges-the-minister-of-teatt-to-urgently-address-the-concerns-over-online-ed-card-system-amid-numerous-complaints-calls-for-reassessment-as-busy-tourist-season-begins.html