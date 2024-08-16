MP Roseburg Submits Amendment for Small Claims Court and Multi-Judge Panels to Strengthen Judiciary. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As promised, MP Roseburg has submitted a new amendment aimed at ensuring diligence, integrity, and accessibility in Sint Maarten’s judiciary. Drawing on her extensive experience as an attorney in complex criminal and family law cases, MP Roseburg has focused on two key reforms: introducing a ‘small claims court’ and allowing complex cases to be handled by a panel of judges.

