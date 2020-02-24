MP Silveria Jacobs Resigns from Parliament however, remains as Prime Minister. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament Silveria Jacobs, currently serving as Prime Minister announced that she has officially resigned from Parliament as of Tuesday, February 18th. She had just returned from a weeklong working visit to the Netherlands, where it became clear that giving proper representation in Parliament would be a great challenge. In her statement, MP Jacobs explained that carrying the multiple roles of Prime Minister, Member of Parliament and Formateur does not allow enough time for her to carry out all her duties with the attention and dedication to which she is accustomed, and which the people of St.

