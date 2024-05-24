MP WESC0T: “Political Miscalculation with huge a financial and psychological cost to the country by the United People’s Party and the National Alliance”. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, May 21st during a press briefing, MP Wescot confirmed what she had posted on Facebook on Monday, that she had made the position as president of parliament available. This she explained was to preempt the move by the “new” coalition in parliament to dismiss the current presidium of parliament, including herself.

The MP also confirmed that both vice-chairpersons, MP Emmanuel and MP Gumbs had done the same.

