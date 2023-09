PHILIPSBURG:— Over the weekend, MP Wescot-Williams traveled to Geneva on the invitation of the European Parliamentary Forum (EPF) for Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights. In Geneva, the agenda will consist of an ICPD Consultation and the ICPD 2024 Steering Committee meeting.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43882-mp-wescot-attends-icpd-international-conference-on-population-and-development-in-geneva-this-week.html