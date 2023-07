PHILIPSBURG:— When asked to explain her statement, MP Wescot mentioned the veiled threat she received, “Are you sure you want to do this? It’s going to get nasty!” A clear reference to the DP’s announced return to the political field.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43461-mp-wescot-williams-if-you-tell-a-lie-often-enough-you-start-to-believe-it-yourself-i-was-forewarned-but-the-question-still-remains-why-dp-and-me.html