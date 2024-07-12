MPC Highschooler Jayden Blomont Recruited to Prestigious Combine Academy for Excellence in Soccer. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— 16-year-old Jayden Blomont was scouted from North Carolina’s Combine Academy to enroll in their soccer program for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. From the tender age of seven, Jayden took part in the interscholastic soccer tournaments representing the Sister Magda Primary School and later joined the F.C. Soualiga team at age nine.

Over the course of several years, his coaches observed significant skills, passion, and dedication to the sport. His commitment has earned him numerous accolades, including the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and the Most Assists award in previous seasons.

In mid-June, the Blomont family was surprised to receive an email from a scouting agency indicating that Combine Academy was interested in enrolling Jayden into their program to provide him with an environment where he could excel in a top-tier school, both academically and athletically.

The Blomont family recognizes that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and has taken steps to secure the finances needed to cover Jayden’s education in the United States. The family has already submitted Jayden’s admissions package with a request for a Talented Athletic Scholarship to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport in the hope that they are supportive of fostering this young Sint Maartener.

Combine Academy has also provided a partial scholarship as they recognize the high cost of tuition.

However, as the old saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child, and the family still needs to raise a significant amount of funds to cover the remainder of his tuition and living expenses. The family is reaching out to the community to help Jayden pursue his goals and reach his dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

If all goes well, Jayden is due to leave the island in early August, making this a very narrow timeframe to fundraise.

The family thanks the Sint Maarten Football Federation, F.C. Soccer Association and his U17 Coach for seeing the talent and potential in Jayden.

“Jayden’s discipline extends beyond the pitch. He consistently demonstrates respect for his coaches, teammates, and opponents, embodying the values of sportsmanship and fair play. His positive attitude and leadership qualities have made him a role model for younger players in our academy. Throughout his time with F.C. Soualiga, Jayden has not only grown as a player but also as an individual. He has faced challenges with resilience and has shown an impressive ability to learn from his experiences. This maturity, combined with his natural talent, makes him a promising prospect for any team.” – Ronny Wadilie, President, FC Soualiga.

“Jayden has the proper focus to improve himself and because of his work ethic, discipline, and significant perseverance has the potential to grow more and with the proper support become a professional football player.” – Coach Gene Kemble, General Secretary, Sint Maarten Football Federation.

For anyone in the community wishing to contribute to this amazing journey or for more information about his enrolment in the Academy, please contact Mr. and Mrs. Blomont at (721) 553-2615 or (721) 553-5872.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45622-mpc-highschooler-jayden-blomont-recruited-to-prestigious-combine-academy-for-excellence-in-soccer.html