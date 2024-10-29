MPC students elated with donation by WRR for their student exchange. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Windward Roads B.V. has shown a fine example of corporate responsibility by donating 250 USD to 12 students from Milton Peters College for their upcoming student exchange trip to the Netherlands and Germany. On November 24th, the students, accompanied by three teachers, will first travel to the Netherlands and then to Ahaus in Germany. At the Anne Frank Real Schule, they will practice Dutch as a foreign language, learn about waste management in Germany, and broaden their horizon by building friendships with German students and their families. SVOBE Schools thank Windward Roads for their generous donation.

