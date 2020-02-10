MPs calls for unity and stability, and to put aside politics. | SMN News

~ MP Rolando Brison elected Chair of Parliament, Vice-Chair MP William Marlin, 2nd Vice-Chair Rodolphe Samuel.

PHILIPSBURG:— Of the 15 Members of Parliament that cast their votes to elect the chairman of parliament, 12 voted in favor of MP Rolando Brison, while one voted for Grisha Heyliger Marten and one blank.

MP William Marlin elected vice-chair of parliament of the 15 votes cast two was in favor of Rodolphe Samuel, two blanks, one for Grisha Heyliger Marten and 10 for MP William Marlin.

The second Vice-Chair elected is MP Rodolphe Samuel with nine votes, two

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33879-mps-calls-for-unity-and-stability-and-to-put-aside-politics.html