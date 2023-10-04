Mrs. Joëlle de Jong-Mercelina is the new Deputy Director of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Director of the Coast Guard for the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Caribbean Region has appointed Mrs. Joëlle de Jong-Mercelina as the new Deputy Director (PDKW) effective October 2nd. Mrs. De Jong-Mercelina will be responsible for overseeing daily operational and organizational Coast Guard-related tasks.

She is exceptionally qualified for this role due to her impressive career, notably at the Ministry of Justice in Curaçao. In her last position at the Ministry, she served as the acting Secretary-General. Her extensive expertise in law enforcement, international public law, maritime law, along with her background in international relations, align well with the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard's vision and mission. Furthermore, she served as a member of the Board of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard Committee for a significant period of time, bringing valuable experience and knowledge to the table. Mrs. De Jong-Mercelina also has relevant experience as a lecturer in International Public Law at the University of the Netherlands Antilles (Aruba and Curaçao) and is a former member of the Volunteer Corps of the Netherlands Antilles.

Joëlle will become the first woman to hold the position of PDKW at the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard. The Coast Guard warmly welcomes Joëlle de Jong-Mercelina and wishes her great success.

