MSC Seaside Cruise Ship to Arrive at 6:00 PM on Thursday. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) has been informed that the cruise ship MSC Seaside which was scheduled to call on Thursday morning will now be calling at 6:00 PM on November 23rd.

The cruise ship will depart at 2:00 AM on November 24th.

The change in itinerary is due to a Medivac operation to Europe which delayed the arrival of the vessel.

Some crew will embark and disembark along with a few passengers.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44316-msc-seaside-cruise-ship-to-arrive-at-6-00-pm-on-thursday.html