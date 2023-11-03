Multi-Ministries unite to Tackle Traffic Congestion and Find Solutions to Known Bottlenecks. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a multi-ministerial approach, Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, in an urgent collaborative effort with the Ministry of VROMI, Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS), Ministry of TEATT, and the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM), has taken decisive action to find solutions to known bottlenecks of the road congestion in the school district area during the morning rush in St. Peters.

Some of the bottlenecks included limited routes, maneuvering of large buses, limited carpooling, and recent road infrastructure damage caused by flooding on the L.B. Scott road, near the Cake House Bakery in Sint Maarten.

The continuous rainfall, as reported by the Meteorological Center and the Government of Sint Maarten, has had a domino effect on traffic congestion during school drop-off hours on weekdays, becoming an additional concern for the community.

In response to this critical issue, an urgent series of brainstorming meetings were held, leading to today’s issuance of a road closure; Public Service Announcement (PSA) by the VROMI Ministry. This announcement marks the commencement of road repairs and improvement works aimed at ensuring the smooth flow of traffic during the crucial morning hours.

Furthermore, the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) and VKS (Vrijwilligerskorps Sint Maarten) will provide essential traffic assistance to guide everyone safely through the affected area on weekdays.

"I’d like to thank the Ministry of VROMI for the upcoming road closure to tackle the damaged road infrastructure. Special thanks to all the stakeholders on board to ensure that the people of Sint Maarten are rewarded with the comfort they deserve.”

“This collaborative effort is a testament to our commitment to the community's well-being and safety. We are also thanking the population in advance for cooperating with us, as we work towards even more solutions to the traffic congestion. There have also been talks of a public campaign to announce shuttle services, and cooperation from landowners to assist with drop-off and bus parking points. Let's look forward to smoother mornings and less congestion,” declared the Honorable Minister Anna E. Richardson.

This unified endeavor reflects the government's dedication to resolving the traffic issues in the affected area, ensuring a safer and more efficient commuting experience for all residents and stakeholders.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44183-multi-ministries-unite-to-tackle-traffic-congestion-and-find-solutions-to-known-bottlenecks.html