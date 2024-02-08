Multiple investigation and arrest by the Alpha Team. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Alpha Team consisting of KPSM, Kamar, and Immigration in conjunction with the customs department, has made significant progress in ongoing investigations related to illegal drug smuggling activities in St. Maarten. Several arrests have been made, and valuable contraband has been seized as a result of these operations.

In early January 2024, during a routine customs control at a local shipping company, a substantial amount of marijuana was discovered concealed inside a package. The customs department promptly confiscated the illicit drugs, subsequently transferring the investigation to the Alpha Team.

On Monday, January 29th, 2024, a suspect identified as D.A.A. was apprehended by members of the Alpha Team in connection with this case.

Furthermore, in early December 2023, officers from the customs department intercepted and seized a package containing cocaine during a search of outgoing cargo from St. Maarten. The Alpha Team assumed responsibility for the investigation, leading to the arrest of a suspect with the initials G.L.C. on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Currently, G.L.C. is being held at the local police station pending further legal proceedings.

Additionally, during a customs control operation in mid-December 2023, another shipment of marijuana was intercepted at a local shipping company. The customs department confiscated the drugs and subsequently handed the case over to the Alpha Team. Following their investigation, a man identified as T.C.H. was apprehended on Friday, February 2nd, on suspicion of smuggling marijuana into Sint Maarten.

The Alpha Team and its partnering agencies remain committed to combating drug trafficking and enforcing the law to ensure the safety and security of our community. These recent arrests and seizures demonstrate our unwavering dedication to preserving the integrity of our borders and safeguarding our citizens.

As investigations into these cases are still ongoing, we anticipate further developments and potential additional arrests. The Alpha Team will continue its diligent efforts to dismantle drug smuggling networks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

