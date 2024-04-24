N.V. GEBE takes swift action to contain oil spill at the Power Plant. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, April 24th, 2024, at approximately 10:50 a.m., N.V. GEBE experienced an oil spill at the Power Plant, regrettably leading to oil release onto parts of the shoreline. The oil spill was an unfortunate event that originated from an overflowing settling tank within the fuel farm, the central point at the Power Plant for the primary fuel oil holdings. The excess oil cascaded into the surrounding area and eventually reached select shoreline parts via storm drains.

N.V. GEBE's dedicated team promptly mobilized an emergency response team and successfully contained the spill internally. Additionally, the team swiftly activated the Oil Spill Response Protocol. During this process, the relevant authorities, including The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) and the environmental agency, i.e., The Nature Foundation St. Maarten, were immediately alerted to ensure the situation was handled safely and efficiently.

