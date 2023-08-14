NAPB President lending support to Customs workers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— President of the NAPB, Rogerrel Mauricia, has responded to a recent article circulating on social media and in newspapers in Sint-Maarten. The article highlights the concerns raised by customs officers regarding their working conditions and salaries. The president of NAPB Sint-Maarten was also contacted by his counterpart from Curacao’s union S.T.R.A.F.F., which represents customs officers and police when the news broke.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43577-napb-president-lending-support-to-customs-workers.html