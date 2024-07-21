Natasha Manuela-Gumbs Advocates for healthcare for Small Business owners and finalizing Ottley-Care on St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Natasha Manuela-Gumbs, a seasoned local businesswoman and tax accountant with nearly two decades of experience, has expressed grave concern about a new policy that "takes away proper healthcare as an option for new and small business operators on St. Maarten. Manuela-Gumbs, who has always worked in the interest of her clients, is the number 16 candidate on the United People's Party slate for the August 19, 2024, Parliamentary Elections. She is leveraging her expertise on the political stage to advocate for the people of St. Maarten. Her primary focus is rectifying a recent change made by the St. Maarten Health Insurance Provider (SZV) that she believes undermines the efforts of the UP-Party Leader and former Minister of VSA, the Honourable Omar E.C. Ottley. The SZV policy, updated on July 12, 2024, has annulled previous exemptions and forced all Directors and Majority Shareholders out of SZV Health Insurance coverage. This policy reversal has left many without viable healthcare options, a situation that Manuela-Gumbs finds unacceptable.

"There has to be a solution for our local business owners," she stated. "We need policies that support, not hinder, their ability to thrive. The Ottley Care program is critical to that solution, ensuring that healthcare is accessible and affordable for everyone, especially those who contribute so significantly to our community."

Manuela-Gumbs calls for immediate action on the Sustainable and Affordable Access to Health & Wellness on Sint Maarten (SAAHA) proposal, submitted by MP Ottley on October 12, 2023. This proposal, which has yet to be passed or implemented, promises to provide a sustainable healthcare framework that benefits the local business community and the broader population.

"Passing the SAAHA proposal is essential for our island's future," she asserted. "It's time we prioritize the health and well-being of our people, and that starts with ensuring every business owner has access to affordable healthcare. This initiative will alleviate the burden on individuals and strengthen our economy by keeping more money within our local system." The policy has excluded many local business owners, particularly new entrepreneurs, from obtaining medical coverage under the SZV. This policy shift has forced many to resort to costly private insurance options, a burden that is unsustainable in St. Maarten's high cost-of-living environment.

"Local business owners are the backbone of our economy, yet they are the ones who suffer the most from these detrimental changes," said Manuela-Gumbs. "The new SZV policy has thrown many into the cold, stripping them of affordable healthcare coverage and leaving them to fend for themselves with expensive private insurance."

As a staunch advocate for small business owners, Manuela-Gumbs underscores the critical need for the Ottley Care National Health Levy, a program introduced by MP Ottley before he left office. The Ottley Care program is designed to provide sustainable and affordable healthcare access. Manuela-Gumbs believes this solution is vital for St. Maarten's economic and social well-being.

"The only way to ensure small business owners and entrepreneurs receive proper healthcare coverage is through the Ottley Care program," she emphasized. "This initiative is not just about healthcare; it's about creating a robust tax structure that supports our economy and brings much-needed revenue back into our government coffers."

