National Alliance Calls for Open Meetings on N.V. GEBE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The National Alliance faction is pushing for transparency regarding the recent changes to the parliamentary schedule about N.V. GEBE. In a letter to President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, Members of Parliament Silveria Jacobs and Cloyd Marlin questioned the postponement of the crucial meetings originally set for Friday, June 14, 2024, and the decision to reschedule them behind closed doors to Monday, June 17, 2024.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45418-national-alliance-calls-for-open-meetings-on-n-v-gebe.html