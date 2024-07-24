National Alliance Demands Transparency Over Cancellation of Public Events by Prime Minister. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The National Alliance expresses our concern regarding the recent ad hoc decision made by Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and the Minister of Justice. This decision, taken without prior consultation with relevant authorities, effectively cancels all public events, meetings, gatherings, and even election day activities at polling stations. Such a decision without proper dialogue raises lots of concerns for our faction.

