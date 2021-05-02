National Day of Remembrance. Two honorable guests to be present. . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Tuesday, May 4, the Government of Sint Maarten will recognize National Remembrance Day, (“Dodenherdenkingsdag”) similar to the other countries within the Dutch Kingdom.

During this national day of commemoration, all Dutch victims – civilians and soldiers – who have been killed or murdered in the Kingdom of the Netherlands or anywhere else in the world in war situations or during peace-keeping operations since the outbreak of the Second World War are commemorated.

The regular commemoration ceremony that will commence at 5:30 p.m. includes an invocation by Arch Deacon Father Rawlins, an official wreath-laying ceremony by the ...



