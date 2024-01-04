National Recovery Program Bureau completes fifth year of clean financial audits. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) reports the completion of its fifth consecutive year of clean financial audits of the projects it manages under the St. Maarten Trust Fund, which reflects the ongoing commitment to transparent and accountable management practices. This consistency in financial integrity has played a crucial role in supporting the island's ongoing recovery and development efforts. The Trust Fund was established in 2018 and is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44506-national-recovery-program-bureau-completes-fifth-year-of-clean-financial-audits.html