National Reporting Center (NRC) and Victim Support Services (VSS) Launch Awareness Campaign on Human Trafficking and Smuggling in St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In commemoration of the International Day on Trafficking in Persons, the Government of Sint Maarten, via the National Reporting Center (NRC) and Victim Support Services (VSS), is proud to announce a collaborative initiative to raise awareness and educate the public about the critical issues of human trafficking and human smuggling. This initiative will include a series of information sessions starting in the 3rd Quarter of 2024, aimed at equipping the community with knowledge to aid in the fight towards eradicating these crimes from society.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45738-national-reporting-center-nrc-and-victim-support-services-vss-launch-awareness-campaign-on-human-trafficking-and-smuggling-in-st-maarten.html