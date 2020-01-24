Nature Foundation Discovered Single-Use Plastics are the Biggest Beach Polluter during St Maarten’s First Brand Audit Cleanup. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Nature Foundation St Maarten’s first brand audit cleanup results revealed that the number one of littered items on St Maarten beaches are single-use plastics. Volunteers and members from SXM A.C.T.I.O.N. and the Nature Foundation spent approximately two hours collecting, sorting and recording trash based on brand and type at Mullet Bay Pond on January 11th, 2020. SXM Beer and Hay! straws sponsored the event and rewarded the volunteers with free snacks and beers. The event was deemed a huge success as it was St. Maarten’s first-ever Plastic Brand Audit, and the health of the ecosystem was enhanced

