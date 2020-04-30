Nature Foundation St. Maarten Evaluates the Environmental Impact of Middle Region’s Bushfire. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Last week the Nature Foundation St. Maarten assessed the areas of Middle Region, Madame Estate, Arc Road, and Sucker Garden to evaluate the environmental impact of the bushfire that spread throughout those regions in the late hours of Monday, April 20th.

“The bushfire significantly damaged the native vegetation and wildlife of St. Maarten, decreasing our biodiversity, whereby a loss of at least 177,372 square meters of vegetation was recorded. Several wildlife species were found to be affected or even deceased due to the fire. St. Maarten’s native vegetation and wildlife were already greatly reduced and are under

