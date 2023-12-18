New Activity Book Launches With Free Giveaway this Saturday! | SMN NEWS

French Quarter:— The Les Fruits de Mer association invites the public to the launch of the first Incredibilia! Activity Book, a new book of fun facts and activities about local nature. The free, festive launch event will be held this Saturday, December 23 from 9am to noon at Amuseum Naturalis. It will feature cookie decorating and an art activity station. Kids and adults will enjoy personalizing wood ornaments in the shapes of St. Martin wildlife. Free copies of both the new Incredibilia! Activity Book and the original Incredibilia! book will be given away at the event.

