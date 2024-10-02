New chairman of SER Sint Maarten visits SER Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— The new chairman of the Social Economic Council of Sint Maarten, Mr. Harlec Doran, made an introductory visit to the council's counterpart in Curaçao last Tuesday, marking a significant moment for the island’s recently reactivated advisory body.

Mr. Doran was received by Drs. Raul Henriquez, director and secretary general of the Curaçao council, standing in for the acting chairman, Mr. John Jacobs, who was out of the country. The meeting is seen as a step toward reestablishing the close ties between the two advisory bodies, which have collaborated since the era of the former Netherlands Antilles.

For the Sint Maarten council, Doran’s visit comes after 16 months of inactivity of the Windward Island’s council, triggered by delays in board appointments and protracted disputes with employer organizations. The council, a key institution providing non-binding advice on socio-economic matters to the government, resumed its activities earlier this year.

During the discussions in Willemstad, both sides exchanged views on recent advisory reports and explored the prospects for deeper cooperation. “This partnership is vital for both Caribbean countries,” said Mr. Henriquez. “Our shared challenges require a collaborative approach, and by working together, we can strengthen our advisory roles and better serve our societies.”

The visit to Curaçao followed a similar engagement with the Social Economic Council of Aruba earlier in the week, part of a broader effort by Sint Maarten's council to reassert its presence in regional advisory affairs. Mr. Doran's participation signals the council's readiness to reengage fully in its role after a prolonged period of inactivity.

