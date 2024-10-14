NEW DATE: Final Phase of Arrival Hall. Reopening now set for Friday, October 18, 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The final phase of the long-awaited reopening of the arrival hall has been confirmed for Friday, October 18, 2024. This is 3 days later than the earlier communicated date. The rescheduling of the reopening date was necessary to allow for additional testing and fine-tuning of St. Maarten's entry system, which is fully integrated with the cutting-edge technology platforms of the airport. Our priority is to ensure that passengers enjoy an exceptional arrival experience. Although minor adjustments will continue to be made post-launch, the airport and Immigration Department are confident in delivering a smooth and flawless start.

