New Oral History Book Launches Saturday at Amuseum Naturalis. | SMN NEWS

FRENCH QUARTER:— The Les Fruits de Mer association will be launching a new book of oral histories at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House this Saturday. The book Association+Culture: Speaking of Heritage features members of three non-profit associations. Across ten interviews, they discuss their cultural inspirations and how they work to preserve and share St. Martin heritage. The public is invited to enjoy the free book launch event, which will be held from 9 am to noon. Attendees can take home a free copy of the book, which is bilingual in English and French.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45422-new-oral-history-book-launches-saturday-at-amuseum-naturalis.html