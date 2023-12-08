New Terrestrial Biodiversity Assessment for Project Corena in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A new project aims to assess key land areas for biodiversity in St. Maarten. The foundation Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) has been selected to conduct the terrestrial baseline biodiversity assessment, as part of the CORENA project. The CORENA project (Coastal Resilience and Needs Assessments) was initiated by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and is being executed in partnership with the Nature Foundation, through the European Union-supported RESEMBID grant programme.

