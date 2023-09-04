New Vascular Lab at SMMC. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) opens its new vascular lab today, Monday, September 4th, 2023. The opening of the vascular lab means that SMMC is now able to provide more in-depth vascular care to patients with health conditions related to their blood vessels. The lab will be staffed by technicians Gavin Cossiah and Marvin Schaak and overseen by one of SMMC’s permanent General surgeons, Dr. Evert Kesoemoarso, who is subspecialized in vascular surgery.

At the Vascular Lab, a number of non-invasive diagnostic tests can be performed such as Doppler, Duplex, and Ankle/Brachial Indices (ABI) among others. These diagnostic tests assist in the treatment of patients with health conditions such as aneurysms, carotid artery disease, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), atherosclerosis, varicose veins, spider veins, and others that require specialized treatment.

The diagnostic tests are only performed after an initial consultation with the Vascular surgeon and appointments can be made by calling +1 (721) 543-1111 or 910 extension 1313. As with all SMMC consultations, SZV-insured patients and privately insured patients are required to provide a valid referral letter.

Speaking on the official opening of the Vascular Lab, SMMC Medical Director and General Surgeon Dr. Felix Holiday said “We are proud of this achievement that allows us to continue our mission of providing high-quality, patient-centered, close-to-home care to our valued patients in an effort to improve the health and well-being of the people of St. Maarten and the surrounding islands”.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43720-new-vascular-lab-at-smmc.html