New Water Tank Construction Commences to Address Hurricane Damage Tank in Concordia and South Reward. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—In 2017, Hurricane Irma caused severe damage to the water tank located in Concordia. As a response, NV GEBE came up with a temporary solution to assist the affected communities. Since then, NV GEBE has been working tirelessly to provide temporary measures to serve the upper regions of South Reward. However, recognizing the need for a permanent solution, NV GEBE has announced the upcoming construction of a new water tank to better serve the Cul-de-Sac area communities.

