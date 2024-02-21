Newly appointed Director of the Victim Support Services (VSS) in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Cassandra Richardson has been successful in securing the candidacy of Director of the Victim Support Services (VSS) role in Sint Maarten as of January 15, 2024. The newly appointed Director and her team will lend support to the victims of society who are experiencing trauma in major life occurrences. VSS is a team of dedicated professionals who support persons affected by heinous crimes which is punishable by imprisonment of six years or more or a serious traffic accident. VSS is also established to assist indirect victims: family members, those involved in abuse, altercations, or robbery, and relative parties, by Article 206 Paragraph 1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

