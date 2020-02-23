NIA mini-concert. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In the new series of mini-concerts of the youth orchestra of the National Institute of Arts, a quintet performed at the Philipsburg Jubilee Library. After the successful first mini-concert during the Governor’s New year’s reception, whereof a trio of strings’ students of the youth orchestra under the guidance of Mr. Dennis Amadjan performed this time a quintet of saxophone students performed under the guidance of Mr. Connis Vanterpool. The students named: Adelka, Enya, Angelica, Sarai, and Quinnell performed as soloists, in a duet and as a quintet, songs like: ‘Fly me to the moon’, ‘Au claire de la

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33990-nia-mini-concert.html