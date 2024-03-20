NIA youth orchestra celebrates lustrum. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Martin’s only Youth Orchestra is proud to be celebrating its 5th anniversary. It is announcing the recruitment of new members, with an audition to occur this Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the John Larmonie Center from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Youth between the ages of 8 and 18 are highly encouraged to apply.

Come experience the Youth Orchestra in action, learn the different orchestra instruments, and choose the one you want to play. You even get to take your instrument home so that you can practice! We are looking for students who wish to have a different musical experience since so many orchestra instruments are left unexplored. The program consists of 2 hours per week with the instrument teacher, and as you advance, you get an added 2 hours of ensemble rehearsal with all the youth orchestra members. This excellent program requires only a $40 monthly contribution. NIA can provide this incomparable opportunity to our youth through the support of the St. Maarten Development Fund.

The youth orchestra has played many concerts for the general public, official events, school concerts, they have enjoyed the guidance and expertise of international guest conductors, Maestro Juan Cristobal Palacios and Maestro Marlon Daniel, during intensive workshops. In 2023 the students collaborated on an innovative project, supported by the Prins Berhard Cultuurfonds Caribish Gebied, with the Family String Band, called “Culturismo”. They learned a repertoire of 10 authentic traditional songs, never before scored, and played alongside the “Family String Band,” bringing together Culture, Tradition, and Tourism.

Playing an instrument is one of the best ways to keep your brain healthy. It’s a complete brain workout, scientifically proven. Rest assured that it will help you with, among other things, listening skills, teamwork, memory, confidence, coordination, focus, and social skills. The right and left sides of the brain will be called to action.

We, the NIA Team, hope parents will encourage and support their children in attending the audition. It is our dream to one day have 100 musicians in concert and have the Youth Orchestra enjoy many more years to come! For more information, call 520-0444

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44866-nia-youth-orchestra-celebrates-lustrum.html